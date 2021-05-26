Bear spotted on UC Davis campus, university authorities say

A bear has reportedly been spotted at UC Davis, campus authorities told students and staff in a text alert Wednesday morning.

“Brown Bear sighting, about 200 lbs, UC Davis campus,” reads the alert, sent through the university’s WarnMe system around 6 a.m. “Please avoid the area of the arboretum, La Rue RD and the South East area of campus until authorities can get it contained.”

Bear sightings at UC Davis are rare but not unprecedented. In June 2019, a 100-pound male was spotted on campus, then tracked, tranquilized and released into the wild.

According to this alert from @ucdavis, a small brown bear has been sighted on the south side of campus. Same thing happened nearly two years ago to this week: https://t.co/tnVwhkodkg pic.twitter.com/vwJb0g5fK4 — Owen Yancher (@dhspunter) May 26, 2021 "UC Davis WarnMe: Brown Bear sighting, about 200 lbs, UC Davis Campus please avoid the area of the arboretum, La Rue Rd and the South East area of campus until authorities can get it contained." That's a sizeable bear (although I googled & they get lots bigger) — Titus Brown (@ctitusbrown) May 26, 2021 We have yet another bear on campus, which leads me to believe that UC Davis needs to start a bear outreach and enrollment program. #TeamBear — Erika Strandjord, Word Doctor (@rheterika) May 26, 2021