Bear spotted on UC Davis campus, university authorities say

A bear has reportedly been spotted at UC Davis, campus authorities told students and staff in a text alert Wednesday morning.

“Brown Bear sighting, about 200 lbs, UC Davis campus,” reads the alert, sent through the university’s WarnMe system around 6 a.m. “Please avoid the area of the arboretum, La Rue RD and the South East area of campus until authorities can get it contained.”

Bear sightings at UC Davis are rare but not unprecedented. In June 2019, a 100-pound male was spotted on campus, then tracked, tranquilized and released into the wild.

