Memorial Day heat wave: Sacramento city officials offer options to beat triple-digit temps

With triple-digit temperatures expected across Northern California for Memorial Day weekend, the city of Sacramento is opening two cooling centers Monday to help residents beat the heat.

One cooling center will be located at the Hagginwood Community Center at 3271 Marysville Blvd. in North Sacramento, according to a city news release, with a capacity of 50. The other will be at the Hart Senior Center, at 915 27th St. in midtown, with a capacity of 18.

The centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The city is not opening the cooling centers Sunday.

Forecasters expect temperatures to reach a high of 105 degrees on Monday, and a high of 101 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

People will be able to bring children but not pets to the cooling centers, city spokesman Tim Swanson said. They can bring a limited amount of possessions.

“Our obligation as a city is to provide a safe space for vulnerable people to get relief from extreme heat or cold,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg in the release. “With a forecast well into the triple digits for Monday, I applaud our city staff for moving quickly and proactively.”

Elk Grove also will open a cooling center Monday at the Wackford Community Complex at 9014 Bruceville Road.

Sacramento County is not opening cooling centers, but is increasing its motel voucher supply during the heat wave, according to a news release. County staff will hand out the vouchers to homeless men, women and children starting Friday. They will be able to use the vouchers until Wednesday morning to pay for hotel stays. Guests will be able to bring their pets, partners and possessions.

In addition, Clunie Pool at 601 Alhambra Blvd., will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday. Admission is $2 for kids, $4 for adults.

Water splash pads will be open at the following 12 city parks, daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

▪ Magnolia Park, 251 Greg Thatch Circle

▪ Witter Ranch Park, 3795 Saintsbury Drive

▪ Golden Poppy Park, 5765 Tres Pieza Drive

▪ Valley Oak Park, 2780 Mabry Drive

▪ Wild Rose Park, 5200 Kanksakee Drive

▪ Natomas Regional Park, 4989 Natomas Blvd.

▪ Jefferson, 1990 Roma Court

▪ Shasta, 7407 Imagination Parkway

▪ McClatchy, 3500 5th Ave.

▪ Oki, 2715 Wisseman Drive

▪ Artivio Guerrero, 6000 61st St.

▪ Muir, 1515 C St.

Most Sacramento libraries are also open normal hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Check their website for details.