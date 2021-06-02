Folsom residents asked to voluntarily reduce water use amid California’s drought

Folsom officials asked its residents to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 10 percent Wednesday as California settles into another severe drought.

The request comes less than a month after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency executive order to mitigate the effects of the drought in 41 of California’s 58 counties.

“While Folsom has the water supply needs of our community, we are calling on our water customers to do their part and conserve amid drought conditions across much of California,” Folsom Mayor Mike Kozlowski said in a statement. “I’m confident our community will be responsive to the call to conserve.”

The city draws its water from Folsom Lake, which is already lower than it was in 2014 and 2015 during historic drought years. The voluntary reduction will help preserve the water, the city said.

In a presentation to the City Council last week, Marcus Yasutake, the city’s director of Environmental and Water Resources department, said the water storage in Folsom Lake is projected to remain above the emergency lake level.

“But there is regional concern that if dry conditions persist into the fall and winter months, emergency operations to deliver water to the cities of Folsom and Roseville, San Juan Water District and Folsom State Prison may be necessary,” he said in a report.

Folsom residents have significantly reduced their water usage since the last drought, data show. Between 2014 and 2016, the city and its customers reduced its demand from Folsom Lake by an average of 26% compared to 2013.

But more voluntary reductions will likely be necessary as a precaution against further dry conditions in 2022, according to a resolution from the Regional Water Authority. If drought conditions continue, the fishery along the lower American River will become extremely stressed because of changes in water flow and temperature, and there could be a potential water shortage.

Folsom residents are encouraged reduce water usage, especially outdoors, where most household water use occurs, the city said. It’s recommended that residents reduce irrigation to three times per week, fix leaks and reduce sprinkler run times by two to three minutes to help conserve water. Residents can also install an EPA WaterSense SMART irrigation controller to monitor water use.

The city has also offered to have staff from its Water Conservation division perform house calls to identify ways homeowners can reduce water waste.

“Rebates are available to help you save water and save money,” the city said.