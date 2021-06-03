Local

Authorities resume search for man who jumped in Sacramento River from disabled houseboat

Rescue efforts are expected to resume for a man reported missing after jumping into the Sacramento River on Wednesday night.

The Sacramento Fire Department first reported in social media posts around 9 p.m. that crews responded to a water rescue near West Elverta Road and Garden Highway, less than a mile north of Sacramento International Airport

Authorities determined a man had “made an attempt to swim to shore from a disabled houseboat” and remained unaccounted for as search efforts were suspended for the night, the department said in an update just before 10:30 p.m.

The Fire Department said search efforts would continue Thursday morning. The missing man has not been identified.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
