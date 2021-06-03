Authorities resume search for man who jumped in Sacramento River from disabled houseboat

Rescue efforts are expected to resume for a man reported missing after jumping into the Sacramento River on Wednesday night.

The Sacramento Fire Department first reported in social media posts around 9 p.m. that crews responded to a water rescue near West Elverta Road and Garden Highway, less than a mile north of Sacramento International Airport

Authorities determined a man had “made an attempt to swim to shore from a disabled houseboat” and remained unaccounted for as search efforts were suspended for the night, the department said in an update just before 10:30 p.m.

The Fire Department said search efforts would continue Thursday morning. The missing man has not been identified.