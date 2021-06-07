Fatal crash reported along Highway 49 in El Dorado County, CHP says

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday night in El Dorado County, southeast of Auburn, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A pickup truck crashed into a tree just after 11:45 p.m. along Highway 49 between the towns of Cool and Pilot Hill, according to the CHP’s online activity log.

The coroner was dispatched shortly after midnight following reports of at least one fatality, the CHP said. No other details were immediately available.

The involved stretch of Highway 49, also known as Coloma Road, connects Placerville to Auburn.