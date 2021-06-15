One dead, another injured in small plane crash in Placer County after Truckee departure

One person was killed and another was injured after a small plane crashed Tuesday in the Martis Valley area of Placer County shortly after its departure from Truckee, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 10:45 a.m. Deputies arrived and found the crashed single-engine plane with two occupants, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook.

One occupant was pronounced dead and the other was alive but injured, sheriff’s officials said. They did not indicate the extent of the injuries. Deputies will be assisting the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

Cal Fire firefighters also responded, but Truckee Fire Protection District officials said there was no fire at the crash site and advised others to stay away from the area.

FAA officials said the single-engine Cirrus SR20 crashed shortly after its departure from the Truckee-Tahoe Airport in Truckee.

Preliminary reports indicated there were two people on board and the plane’s emergency parachute had deployed, according to the FAA.

The NTSB will be leading the crash investigation with assistance from the FAA. NTSB investigators are expected to arrive at the scene Wednesday morning to begin the investigation.

The plane crashed southwest of the airport in the Martis Camp area, the Truckee-Tahoe Airport announced on its Facebook page.