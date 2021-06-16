Plane remains found in Folsom Lake attributed to 1986 crash, not fatal one in 1965

A boat floats near exposed lakebed at Folsom Lake on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. The lake, where plane wreckage was discovered earlier this month, sits at record-low levels this year due to drought. dkim@sacbee.com

When an underwater survey company discovered an abnormally-shaped object 160 feet below the surface of Folsom Lake earlier this month, some thought it might end a nearly 60-year search for a plane that crashed in 1965, killing four people.

But on Tuesday morning, the Placer County and El Dorado County sheriff’s office attributed the wreckage to a non-fatal 1986 plane crash.

The discovery came from Seafloor Systems, a company that uses sonar technology, while employees were testing remotely operated vessels on the lake.

At the time of the discovery, it was believed that the plane was from the fatal 1965 crash. Only one body was recovered from that incident.

On Monday, dive team members from Placer and El Dorado counties partnered with Seafloor Systems to capture more images of the plane. Those pictures determined that the plane was from a more recent crash that was “reported and investigated with no fatalities,” said the Placer County Sheriff’s office in a news release.

The sheriff’s office added that the families of those who died in the 1965 crash are not actively seeking additional information about that incident.

“The relatives of the deceased from the 1965 plane crash do not wish for others to search for the plane or remains,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “They would like the final resting place for their family to remain at the bottom of Folsom Lake.”