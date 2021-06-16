Local
Record heat wave is slamming Sacramento. Here’s how to avoid heat-related illnesses
As Sacramento prepares for potentially record-breaking temperatures through the weekend, here are some tips for identifying and avoiding heat-related illnesses.
With temperatures over 100 degrees forecast until Sunday, the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke increase. Know the signs of these illnesses and how to treat them.
Dehydration
According to the Mayo Clinic, dehydration occurs when the body lacks water, and is particularly common during exposure to high temperatures. Some signs of dehydration include:
▪ Extreme thirst;
▪ Fatigue;
▪ Dizziness and confusion; and
▪ Less frequent urination.
In infants and young children, symptoms of dehydration can also include dry mouth and tongue, and lack of tears while crying.
To avoid dehydration, the Sacramento Fire Department recommends drinking lots of water throughout the day. You should also avoid alcohol and drinks such as coffee, tea and sodas, all of which can dehydrate the body.
Heat exhaustion and heat stroke
Excessive exposure to heat can also lead to illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Some signs of heat exhaustion include:
▪ Skin that is cool, excessively pale or excessively red, moist and sweating heavily;
▪ Nausea or vomiting;
▪ Headache;
▪ Weakness and dizziness; and
▪ Fainting
Note, a person experiencing heat exhaustion will likely still have a normal body temperature.
Treat heat exhaustion by moving to a cool, shady place. Loosen clothing, and sip cold water and apply cold wet cloths.
Some signs of heat stroke include:
▪ Dry skin that is hot and red;
▪ Loss of consciousness or drifting in and out of consciousness;
▪ Rapid pulse; and
▪ Shallow breathing
If you or someone near you is experiencing symptoms of heat stroke, call 911 immediately. While waiting for emergency services, wrap wet sheets around the body and fan it. You can also use ice packs to cool the body quickly. Make sure the airway is clear.
Avoid the heat
The best way to avoid heat-related illnesses is to limit your time in the heat. Sacramento has opened multiple cooling centers Wednesday through Saturday that are open to the public.
If you must spend time outdoors, limit sun exposure as much as possible and keep to shady areas.
