Record heat wave is slamming Sacramento. Here’s how to avoid heat-related illnesses

As Sacramento prepares for potentially record-breaking temperatures through the weekend, here are some tips for identifying and avoiding heat-related illnesses.

With temperatures over 100 degrees forecast until Sunday, the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke increase. Know the signs of these illnesses and how to treat them.

Dehydration

According to the Mayo Clinic, dehydration occurs when the body lacks water, and is particularly common during exposure to high temperatures. Some signs of dehydration include:

▪ Extreme thirst;

▪ Fatigue;

▪ Dizziness and confusion; and

▪ Less frequent urination.

In infants and young children, symptoms of dehydration can also include dry mouth and tongue, and lack of tears while crying.

To avoid dehydration, the Sacramento Fire Department recommends drinking lots of water throughout the day. You should also avoid alcohol and drinks such as coffee, tea and sodas, all of which can dehydrate the body.

Triple digit heat is back in many parts of California Don't let a heatwave turn into an emergency! Tips to prepare for extreme heat here: https://t.co/a0w86oiydv #ExtremeHeat #BePrepared #CAWX pic.twitter.com/YWPz9bF8tw — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) June 16, 2021

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Excessive exposure to heat can also lead to illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Some signs of heat exhaustion include:

▪ Skin that is cool, excessively pale or excessively red, moist and sweating heavily;

▪ Nausea or vomiting;

▪ Headache;

▪ Weakness and dizziness; and

▪ Fainting

Note, a person experiencing heat exhaustion will likely still have a normal body temperature.

Treat heat exhaustion by moving to a cool, shady place. Loosen clothing, and sip cold water and apply cold wet cloths.

Some signs of heat stroke include:

▪ Dry skin that is hot and red;

▪ Loss of consciousness or drifting in and out of consciousness;

▪ Rapid pulse; and

▪ Shallow breathing

If you or someone near you is experiencing symptoms of heat stroke, call 911 immediately. While waiting for emergency services, wrap wet sheets around the body and fan it. You can also use ice packs to cool the body quickly. Make sure the airway is clear.

Heat Tip: If you are working or playing in the heat, make sure to cover up and stay hydrated. Watch out for these signs of heat stress. Stay safe and learn more ways to save and stay cool at https://t.co/Nkh9Un2KTH pic.twitter.com/zmK02iyUPZ — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) June 16, 2021

Avoid the heat

The best way to avoid heat-related illnesses is to limit your time in the heat. Sacramento has opened multiple cooling centers Wednesday through Saturday that are open to the public.

If you must spend time outdoors, limit sun exposure as much as possible and keep to shady areas.