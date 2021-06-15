With 110 in the forecast, Sacramento to open two cooling centers this week

Sacramento will open a pair of cooling centers this week as extreme heat envelops Northern California.

The centers will be at Hagginwood Community Center,3271 Marysville Blvd., and Hart Senior Center, 915 27th St. Both facilities will be open noon to 8 p.m. this Thursday through Saturday, the city said in a news release.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for those three days in the Sacramento Valley.

Sacramento is forecast to hit 110 degrees Thursday, 106 on Friday and 101 on Saturday, according to NWS forecasts. Some parts of the valley are predicted to reach 113 degrees.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management says it will monitor the weather and may extend operations if necessary. As of Tuesday morning, NWS predicted a high in the upper 90s on Sunday.

️ We are going to see a big warm-up for the middle to end of the week. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for much of the area Thu-Sat. Highs will range from 100-113° with warm overnight lows.



City officials also noted cooling centers will be subject to the state’s mask guidance. As per COVID-19 rules updated Tuesday, masks were no longer required in many settings for those who are fully vaccinated — but cooling shelters are one of several exceptions, with masks still required regardless of vaccination status.

“It’s our responsibility as a city to do what we can to alleviate the suffering of people living outdoors during hot and cold weather,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a prepared statement. “Ultimately, the answer to such a deplorable condition is to have enough beds and safe spaces to protect people from the elements all year long and to provide them the services they need to find longer-term housing.”

Elk Grove will also open a cooling center, at the Wackford Community Complex on Bruceville Road, Thursday and Friday.