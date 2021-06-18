California is open. Your guide to making the most of the first weekend back in Sacramento

The Sacramento Bee Reopening Guide. McClatchy Design

With the long-awaited reopening of California, the first weekend back without social distancing restrictions may seem too good to be true. So The Sacramento Bee has put together a weekend guide to ease you back into your new normal.

Enjoy a weekend filled with food, cinema and music. Listed below are six things to do to get you started. If you’re still not ready to give up your 15-month old sweatpants, hoodie and spot on the couch, that’s also okay — we’re only judging a little.

Eat

June 18 to June 20: Sacramento Restaurant Week

Location: 1100 12th St., Sacramento

Contact: 916-878-1444

The California Restaurant Association brought back Sacramento Restaurant Week. To make its deals more accessible, it’s done away with fancy menus, farm-to-fork dishes and codes to unlock secret menu items.

Filled with a gift card promotion, menu specials and an exclusive gift, this year patrons can expect to just enjoy good food. Restaurant Week began on June 4 and is set to conclude on June 20. This year, residents are encouraged to buy a gift card from the California Restaurant Association and receive a 10% discount on their purchases.

June 18: Free Stroopwafels at Devil May Care

Location: 710 K St., Sacramento

Time: noon to 2 p.m.

Grab a free freshly baked caramel-filled stroopwafel cookie, baked live, on the first permitted 1930’s Dutch cargo food bike in Sacramento. Only available while supplies last, 50 regular stroopwafels per day. The promotion lasts until June 24.

See

June 18: Sacramento’s French Film Festival

Contact: support@sacramentofrenchfilmfestival.org

The Sacramento French Film Festival, founded in 2001, is gearing up for its 20th year of celebrating past and present French cinema. Featuring new releases and rarely seen classics, the annual festival has transitioned into a hybrid event, showing three in-person screenings and nine films available on their website to rent or buy starting June 18.

Traditionally held on the last two weeks of June, the festival will conclude on June 27. So you have enough time to get through nine films – I promise.

June 18: stream Disney Pixar’s new film ‘Luca’ on Disney+

Stream Sacramento resident’s Emma Berman, 12, new film: Disney Pixar’s “Luca.” Based in a seaside town along the Italian Riviera where humans and sea creatures are afraid of one other, “Luca” is about celebrating the differences that make one unique.

The coming of age film follows Jacob Tremblay’s character Luca Paguro and Jack Dylan Grazer’s character Alberto Scafano as they take shelter in a town that hunts sea monsters of their kind. But when Luca and Alberto meet Berman’s character Giulia Marcovaldo, a sassy red-headed Italian girl, the three bond in what they all have in common — being the underdogs. Available on Disney+ on June 18.

Do

June 19: Sacramento’s Vegan Food Festival

Location: 2115 Sixth Street, Sacramento

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact: 916-541-6302

Sacramento’s biannual 100% plant-based food festival is back. Noted as the largest food festival in town, Southside Park is set to be lined up with food and pastries from around the world.

Enjoy tastes of Indian food, African food, Mediterranean food, South American food, Japanese food, Italian food and Greek food. And yes, it’s all vegan. Enjoy cooking demonstrations, live music, dance groups and guest speakers. Buy your tickets before they’re all gone. Children 12 and under are free.

June 20: Certified Farmers’ Markets of Sacramento County

Location: 1601 Arden Way, Sacramento

Time: 8 a.m. to noon

Contact: 916-688-0100

The Certified Farmers’ Market is interested in the preservation of farmland and California family farmers. Therefore, the market is filled with only full-time California farmers certified by the State of California.

Buy directly from California growers at the Certified Farmers’ Market on Sundays. Most produce is vine or tree-ripened, meaning some can be delicate to the touch. Come to the market with lots of small bills as there is no central ATM. When you first arrive, walk through the entire market and look at the offerings, as there are many different prices for the same product type. Pets are not allowed.

Hear

June 18 to June 19: Downtown Live

Location: June 18: SW corner of 11th St., Sacramento, June 19: 1014 Second St. #200, Sacramento

Time: noon to 2 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Experience live music on pop-up stages across downtown Sacramento with a rotation of local musicians. Series runs until August 28.