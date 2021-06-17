Sacramento to have first ‘Spare the Air’ day of 2021 as heat scorches Northern California

Sacramento’s air quality district says Friday will be the first “Spare The Air” day of 2021 as widespread triple-digit heat wave continues to scorch interior Northern California this weekend.

An Air Quality Index reading of 129, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups, was expected Thursday for the Sacramento region. A Spare the Air alert is issued when the AQI is 126 or higher and comes with encouragement for people to limit driving. The AQI was 108 on Thursday, which also is unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the air quality district.

The Sacramento region had one Spare the Air day last year and six in 2019.

An excessive heat warning will remain in effect through 9 p.m. Saturday for interior Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperatures were expected to range from the upper 90s to 113 degrees in the valley and the foothills, with overnight lows ranging from the upper 60s to lower 80s.

There’s a high chance of heat stress or illnesses to people and animals, and residents were urged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. and plan to be in air-conditioned buildings.

The Sacramento air quality district says continued sunny and very hot conditions enhance ground-level ozone formation, and light onshore winds through midday will reduce dispersion and gradually transport pollutants to the foothills east of Sacramento. Light to moderate onshore winds on Saturday will gradually disperse pollutants in the Sacramento region, but the air quality in the area will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups before returning to a moderate level Sunday.

The air quality district asks Sacramento region residents to cut back on driving Friday by postponing errands, taking public transit, eliminating unnecessary trips, working from home, walking or riding a bike, all in an effort to reduce air pollution.

Residents also are encouraged to exercise in the early morning, when pollution levels are lowest, and avoid using gasoline-powered lawn equipment.

Air Quality Index This live-updating map shows air quality as tracked by sensors throughout the region. Click on a sensor or on the legend button for more information. Open Map: JAYSON CHESLER | Sources: OpenAQ and Esri. Updated every 15 minutes.