Sacramento to have second ‘Spare the Air’ day in a row amid Northern California heat wave

The Sacramento region had only one “Spare the Air” day in 2020. This year, it will have at least two — back to back.

For the second consecutive day, Sacramento’s air quality district says Saturday will be a “Spare the Air” day as this week’s record-breaking heat wave continues throughout interior Northern California. The air quality district declared the first “Spare The Air” day of 2021 on Friday.

An Air Quality Index reading of 129, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups, was expected Saturday for the Sacramento region. The AQI was expected to reach 129 on Friday, according to the air quality district. A Spare the Air alert is issued when the AQI is 126 or higher and comes with encouragement for people to limit driving.

Thursday’s AQI reading peaked at 100, which is considered a moderate level, according to the air district. The region was expected to return to moderate air quality levels on Sunday.

The Sacramento region had one Spare the Air day on May 28 last year, six in 2019.

On Thursday, a high temperature of 110 degrees in downtown Sacramento set a new record that had stood for 45 years. The city’s previous high mark of 102 degrees on June 17, set in 1976, according to the National Weather Service.

More sweltering heat was expected this weekend, and an excessive heat warning remained in effect through 9 p.m. Saturday for interior Northern California, according to the weather service. The high temperatures were expected to range from 100 to 113 degrees in the valley and the foothills, with overnight lows ranging from the upper 60s to lower 80s.

️ Another day of record breaking heat is expected across interior #NorCal. Take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses by:



Drinking plenty of water

️ Limiting outdoor activities

Finding air conditioning#cawx #CAHeat pic.twitter.com/nsfbOAWSQO — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 18, 2021

There’s a high chance of heat stress or illnesses to people and animals, and residents were urged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. and plan to be in air-conditioned buildings.

The air quality district asks Sacramento region residents to cut back on driving Friday by postponing errands, taking public transit, eliminating unnecessary trips, working from home, walking or riding a bike, all in an effort to reduce air pollution.

Residents also are encouraged to exercise in the early morning, when pollution levels are lowest, and avoid using gasoline-powered lawn equipment.

Air Quality Index This live-updating map shows air quality as tracked by sensors throughout the region. Click on a sensor or on the legend button for more information. Open Map: JAYSON CHESLER | Sources: OpenAQ and Esri. Updated every 15 minutes.