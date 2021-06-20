Local

Raging Waters water park in Sacramento has closed due to ‘unexpected conditions’

Park-goers float down the “Lazy River” at Raging Waters water park on Wednesday, July 28, 2015, in Sacramento, Calif.
Raging Waters water park in Sacramento is closed Sunday and will remain closed Monday.

The water park posted to its official Facebook page Sunday, saying that “unexpected conditions” led to an unplanned closure of the park for the rest of the day, as well as Monday.

The park will reopen on its next scheduled day of operations, which is Thursday. Anyone with a ticket for Sunday can contact Raging Waters to receive another ticket for a different day.

The park had been planning on a “Father’s Day Flop” contest, in recognition of Father’s Day.

Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
