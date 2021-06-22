Raging Waters to reopen on time, but what caused the Sacramento water park to close?

Raging Waters water park closed last weekend due to a burst water filtration pipe. The park plans to open Thursday. Andrew Seng

Raging Waters water park was closed Sunday and Monday due to a burst pipe, according to management.

Rick Iafrate, general manager for the park at Cal Expo, said the closure was due to a maintenance issue as a filtration water pipe burst in the children’s area. The water system was also connected to the lazy river in the park, so both bodies of water were affected, Iafrate said.

On Sunday, Raging Water posted on social media that “unexpected conditions” led to an unplanned closure of the park for the rest of the day and Monday. The park added that it will reopen on its next operating day, which is Thursday, and guests with tickets from Sunday could exchange the ticket for another day.

Iafrate told The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday that the water park still plans to open Thursday.