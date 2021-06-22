Roseville man killed after his motorcycle crashed head-on with a tree in Citrus Heights

A man was killed Monday in Citrus Heights after his motorcycle crashed into a tree, according to police.

The crash occurred around 8:05 p.m. on Birdcage Street near Greenback Lane, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. He was riding northbound before swerving off the road and hitting a tree head-on after an oncoming vehicle turned in front of him.

The man, a 34-year-old Roseville resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after his family is notified.

The driver in the other vehicle has cooperated with officers, said police, who added that neither speed nor impairment contributed to the collision.