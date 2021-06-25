Don’t have Fourth of July plans? Here are 10 family-friendly events in the Sacramento area

While some cities have canceled their Fourth of July plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic, others are still sponsoring a day of activities and fun. Here are several events scheduled near Sacramento:

Elk Grove - Salute to Red, White and Blue

The city of Elk Grove will be holding an in-person Fourth of July fireworks show from 6 to 10 p.m. at Elk Grove Park, capping a day of activities. There will be food, music and various activities at the family-friendly event. Gates will open at 7 a.m. and admission is free. Parking will be $10.

Visit Elk Grove’s city website for more details.

Rancho Cordova Fourth of July celebration

Rancho Cordova will be hosting a Fourth of July celebration with many food booths and a concert by the tribute band CCsegeR. The celebration will begin on July 3 at 9 a.m. with a one-mile race and parade down Coloma Road. Admission will be $5 and free for those 5 and under. Parking will be $10 and only cash will be accepted.

Attendance will be limited. Visit the site for more details.

Fourth of July Roseville parade

Roseville’s Fourth of July celebration will begin at 9 a.m. with an Independence Day parade. Activities will be held at Royer Park until 1:00 p.m. The event will end with fireworks at The Grounds with gates opening at 5 p.m. Admission is free. Parking will be $10 and only cash will be accepted. No outside food or coolers are allowed.

Visit their website for more details.

Folsom Pro Rodeo

The Folsom Pro Rodeo will run from July 2 to July 4 with fireworks happening every night. The event will feature groups, including Painted Ladies, that have performed at the rodeo for more than 20 years. Tickets are on sale now starting at $25 and seating is limited.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with performances starting at 7:15 p.m. Food will be available for purchase.

Visit their website for more details and how to purchase tickets.

Fourth on the Field Remix at Sutter Health Park

The home of the River Cats, Sutter Health Park, will have its annual Fourth on the Field July celebration again. A fireworks show along with a performance from the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera are scheduled. The gates will open at 7 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Concession stands will be open. Tickets start at $20 and are on sale now with three options available.

Visit the River Cats site for more information.

Lodi Lake fireworks show

The city of Lodi will host its annual fireworks show at Lodi Lake. The event will begin with activities at 10 a.m. The boathouse and beach will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m. Admission will be free to the event and passes to the beach are $3 per person.

Visit their event site for more information.

Fourth of July bike parade at Arden Park

The bike parade and festival in Arden Park in Sacramento will be back this year. starting at 10 a.m. Live music will be provided by the Funk Shui band until 12:30 p.m. and there will be a kids zone and raffle prizes.

Visit the event site for more information.

Fourth of July celebration at Cottage Park

Cottage Park will have a Fourth of July celebration from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Cottage Pool open with a discounted admission price. Live music and free food will be offered.

Visit the event site for more information.

Nevada City’s Fourth of July celebration

The Fourth of July celebration in Nevada City will begin on Saturday, July 3, with a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and a family day with kids games from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Grass Valley. The celebration on Fourth of July will begin with a parade at 9 a.m. and fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.

Visit the event site for more details.

Run 4 Hunger at Elk Grove

Elk Grove will have a 5K/10K walk or run to support Elk Grove Food Bank Services on Fourth of July. Families are welcome to bring strollers and dogs. The fee for registration is $40 for the 5K/10K and $15 for the kids’ fun run. The fun run will begin at 8:05 a.m. and the 5K/10K will begin at 10:25 a.m.

Visit the event site to register and learn more details.