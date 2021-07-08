Man killed and 11-year-old passenger injured after motorcycle crash in Elk Grove

A man is dead and an 11-year-old boy was severely injured after their motorcycle crashed with a vehicle in Elk Grove on Wednesday night.

At 8:21 p.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle at Grant Line Road and Richert Lane. According to a news release from CHP’s South Sacramento Unit, the vehicle was traveling southbound on Grant Line Road behind the motorcycle and the two collided for unknown reasons.

The driver of the motorcycle and his 11-year-old passenger were transported to a hospital with severe injuries. The driver, a 68-year-old man from Elk Grove, died at the hospital.

Motorcycle helmets were found at the scene, but it is unclear whether the riders were wearing them, CHP said.

The driver of the vehicle was an 18-year-old man. He was uninjured, cooperated with authorities and was later released, authorities said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. CHP has determined that drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

The motorcycle driver’s name will be released once his family has been notified, CHP said.