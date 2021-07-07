Crime - Sacto 911
Police perimeter in south Sacramento’s Lemon Hill area following reports of man with handgun
The Sacramento Police Department said Wednesday evening officers have set up a perimeter in the Lemon Hill area of south Sacramento following reports of a suspect with a handgun.
The “large” perimeter was set up just after 5 p.m. following an unknown incident, the agency said in a social media post. A spokesperson for the department was not immediately available.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area of Fruitridge Road and 65th Street.
