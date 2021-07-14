Deputies investigating second death in Diamond Springs, shut down Fowler Road

El Dorado Sheriff’s deputies have shut down a road Wednesday in Diamond Springs as they investigate a death.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post just before 8 a.m. that Fowler Lane between Panther Lane to Short Road was closed due to “significant law enforcement presence.”

Deputies have not disclosed any additional information about Wednesday’s incident.

Authorities recommend northbound drivers use North Circle Drive to Canyon Valley Road to get to Pleasant Valley Road or Highway 49.

Deputies investigated a similar death Friday of a 63-year-old woman in the neighborhood. Authorities have since ruled that woman’s death a homicide.