El Dorado County sheriff’s officials say woman’s ‘suspicious death’ was a homicide

A “suspicious death” in Diamond Springs was classified as a homicide Saturday after a day of investigation, according to a news release from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was identified as 63-year-old Jeanie Ciley, deputies said. Her death was originally reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday at 4:24 p.m. in the area of Fowler Lane.

Sheriff’s officials are investigating, but no arrests have been made, according to the news release. No other information is available at this time.

