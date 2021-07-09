CHP Sacramento looking for hit-and-run suspect after car hits pedestrian on Florin Road

California Highway Patrol investigators on Friday were looking for the driver of a car that struck a pedestrian late Thursday night in south Sacramento and drove away before authorities arrived.

The woman who was struck by the car suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, the CHP South Sacramento Area Office announced in a Facebook post.

The hit-and-run incident involving the pedestrian was reported about 10:20 p.m. Thursday on Florin Road at Fawn Way. Investigating officers learned that the woman was walking south across Florin Road.

She walked across the westbound lanes and started walking in front of eastbound traffic, the CHP reported. She then stepped in front of a car heading east in the left lane, and the driver slowed to avoid hitting her with the car.

An unknown vehicle, later determined to be a Mercedes sedan, was heading east about 40 mph on Florin in the middle lane approaching Fawn Way. CHP officials said the woman continued walking south into the middle eastbound lane, where the Mercedes struck her.

The force of the impact threw the woman in an easterly direction, and she came to rest in the road. The CHP said the driver in the Mercedes was last seen heading east on Florin.

The driver who avoided hitting the pedestrian stayed at the scene. He gave CHP officers details about the hit-and-run, describing the car as a gray, early-2000s sedan.

CHP officials said evidence collected at the scene indicated the car in the hit-and-run was a 2002 to 2004 Mercedes C Class.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the suspect car or its driver to call Officer Trush at the CHP South Sacramento Area Office at 916-897-5600 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.