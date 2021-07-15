New modular homes for homeless women and children opening at Sacramento nonprofit

About a year ago, Kristina Nestlerode was sleeping in a car.

Today, she lives in a homeless shelter. In two months, she will move into a newly constructed modular home.

“I just feel really grateful,” said Nestlerode, 31. “It’s a really great opportunity for me.”

Saint John’s Program for Real Change, a nonprofit that serves homeless women and children, is this week opening 11 modular homes which can house up to 55 people. The spacious 865-square-foot modular homes, built on a former parking lot, include two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen and living room.

The homes could provide a model that could be duplicated across the city to house hundreds of homeless men, women and families.

“I definitely think we should look at every parking lot out in the city to see, ‘can we retrofit this parking lot into modular housing?’” City Councilman Eric Guerra said. “It’s dignified housing. It isn’t tents, it isn’t Tuff Sheds, it is a suburban home.”

Guerra released a list of possible sites in his district, which staff is currently vetting.

The project, called Saint John’s Square, was funded with $2.8 million from the state through its Project Homekey program, and $1.1 million from the city, Saint John’s CEO Julie Hirota said

WEAVE, a nonprofit that serves domestic violence and sexual assault victims, also is opening nine manufactured homes for homeless women and children in northeast Sacramento, funded by Project Homekey and about $1 million from the city.

In the 12- to 18-week Saint John’s Program for Real Change, homeless women receive classes as needed on parenting, substance abuse, domestic violence, budgeting and anger management, Hirota said.

The modular homes will allow the women a chance to get their own place, while still having access to those services, counselors and therapists on site, she said.

“I think women who are in a crisis, regardless of the type of crisis, when you need help, you need help right now,” Hirota said. “Sometimes the distance can make a difference.”

Nestlerode, who currently eats in a cafeteria, is especially excited about the kitchen which includes sparkling new appliances and a full-size refrigerator.

“This will be making my own meals, keeping my house clean, scrubbing my own toilet, preparing me for living on my own,” Nestlerode said. “I’m so excited to cook.”

She will pay $550 for rent — about half the cost for a studio apartment in Sacramento — and will be able to stay for one to two years. During that time, she will build up her credit history and save up money she earns working as a recovery coach to be able to afford an apartment off campus.

She was thankful she could move into one of the new homes because her time in the Saint John’s program is coming to a close, and she still has not heard anything back regarding her Housing Choice Voucher application, she said.

About a year and a half ago, Marisol Garcia was pregnant and sleeping in her car. She’s applied to live in one of the modular homes with her 1-year-old son, Ezura, once she finishes the program.

“I’m looking at it as nothing short of a blessing,” said Garcia, 21. “It’s a very humbling experience.”