Read the court documents in the alleged plot to blow up Sacramento’s Democratic HQ
Federal officials say two Northern California men have been indicted by a San Francisco grand jury on charges of plotting to blow up the Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento because they were upset with the outcome of the November 2020 presidential election.
Ian Benjamin Rogers of Napa and Jarrod Copeland of Vallejo have been arrested and face charges of conspiracy to destroy a building, possession of destructive devices and machine guns and obstruction of justice.
