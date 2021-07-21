Raley’s scuttles plan for homeless shelter at former store site on Freeport in Sacramento

The old Raley’s supermarket location on Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento won’t be turned into a homeless shelter, after all.

Although its parking lot was designated as a potential homeless site in May by City Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela, the supermarket chain said Wednesday that it has other plans for the location.

“We’ve told the council member that the site’s not available,” Raley’s spokeswoman Chelsea Minor said.

The Raley’s location was one of 47 potential locations identified by council members as the city struggles to get a handle on its homeless population. Mayor Darrell Steinberg had called on every council member to come up with sites in their district in an effort to prevent NIMBYism.

While some of the sites are properties owned by government agencies, others are on private property. The Raley’s site in particular had generated controversy as the Freeport Boulevard commercial strip is a major thoroughfare for the Land Park and Hollywood Park neighborhoods.

Craig Rutledge, president of the Land Park Community Association, said Raley’s announcement came on the eve of a major meeting of his organization Wednesday night in the park’s amphitheater.

“I’m sure Raley’s doesn’t want that big homeless center next to their new store,” Rutledge said. He said he thinks Valenzuela chose the Raley’s site “on a whim.”

Valenzuela couldn’t be reached for comment.

Raley’s vacated the site in April 2020 after opening a new flagship store a block away. Minor said Raley’s was close to finding a new tenant for the old store until the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled the agreement, but the company thinks it is close to landing someone else.

For now the old store is being used for Raley’s e-commerce operations, she said.

Raley’s, which controls the site through a long-term lease, has promised nearby residents that it would fill the location with a “quality tenant,” Minor said.