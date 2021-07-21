Gravel truck spills gallons of diesel after collision with DUI suspect, CHP says

A DUI suspect broadsided a gravel truck leading to a spillage of more than 80 gallons of diesel fuel. California Highway Patrol

A gravel truck spilled gallons of diesel fuel near Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln on Wednesday morning.

A pickup truck broadsided the gravel truck at around 6:30 a.m., according to CHP’s Auburn division. The collision caused more than 80 gallons of diesel to spill onto the road.

Hazmat crews worked to clean up the area and westbound Athens Avenue was closed until around 10 a.m.

There were no injuries. The pickup truck driver has been arrested on suspicions of DUI.