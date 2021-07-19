Woman dies after car hits her along Highway 99 in south Sacramento County, CHP says

A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking back to her car that was involved in a earlier crash Sunday morning along Highway 99 in south Sacramento County, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.

Debra Arnette Jackson, 65, of Galt, was the pedestrian who was struck by the car along the northbound lanes of Highway 99, between Twin Cities and Mingo roads, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office announced Sunday evening.

About 10 minutes before Jackson was hit by the car, Estevan Mora, 25, of Stockton, was involved in another crash on the southbound lanes of the highway in the same area, according to the CHP South Sacramento Area Office.

About 5:15 a.m. Sunday, CHP officers responded to a reported single-vehicle crash that occurred on southbound Highway 99, just south of Mingo Road and north of Galt. As the officers were heading there, they were notified of three other vehicle crashes on the other side of the highway in the same area, including a crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers later determined Mora was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang south on High and had just passed Mingo Road when he made an “unsafe turning” maneuver, the CHP reported. The Mustang struck a center median wall, along with temporary plastic and metal barriers. The impact of that crash resulted in debris falling on the highway’s northbound lanes.

Minutes later, 63-year-old Ione woman driving a Toyota Corolla north on the highway struck metal debris from the initial crash, CHP officials said. The Toyota Corolla driver stopped her car on the right shoulder of the road.

A short time later, Jackson’s car, a Chevrolet Malibu also heading north on the highway, struck debris from the previous vehicle crash. Jackson also parked her car on the right shoulder behind the Toyota Corolla.

CHP officials said Jackson got out of her car and spoke with the Toyota Corolla driver about the crash, before she started walking back to the Chevrolet Malibu.

A 43-year-old Sacramento man male was driving a Toyota Camry north on Highway 99 spotted debris hanging over the center median and in the road. He swerved his car to avoid the debris and lost control of the Camry, which struck Jackson as she was walking back to her car, according to the CHP.

The impact threw Jackson into a nearby field, CHP officials said. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Mora had “objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication” at the scene, according to the CHP. After further investigation, Mora was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and later booked at the Sacramento County Jail.

The Toyota Camry’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigating officers, and he was was later released from the scene, the CHP reported.