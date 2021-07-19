Suspects faced gun-related charges in other cases before deadly Old Sacramento shooting

One of two men facing murder charges in an apparent shootout Friday night in Old Sacramento was convicted of participating in unlawful gun sales three years ago and the other was wanted in Yolo County on gun possession charges, according to court records.

Cedric Joe Salcedo, 21 and Marcus Matthew Trull, 22, are scheduled to make their first appearance in Sacramento Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon. They were each arrested on suspicion of murder and assault with a semiautomatic gun. Salcedo faces an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.

Six people were struck by gunfire in the Friday night shooting along the waterfront near Front and L streets. Two people were killed; four others suffered non-life threatening injuries. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on Monday afternoon had not yet released the names of the people who died.

Gunfire erupted shortly before 11:45 p.m. Friday. Patrol officers heard gunshots in the waterfront area.

Sacramento Police officers on the scene of the fatal shooting Friday, July 16, 2021, in Old Sacramento. Cedric Salcedo and Marcus Trull, who are accused of murder, faced gun-related charges in other cases before they were arrested in a fatal shooting near the waterfront. Public Safety News

Video, apparently captured on a cell phone and later posted on YouTube, shows two people wearing red clothing firing guns along the waterfront near Joe’s Crab Shack. A volley of gunfire can be heard in the video. The short video later shows them appear to reach down for someone on the ground.

The Sacramento Police Department has said investigators were unsure of the motive behind the shooting, but they believe some type of dispute between two groups escalated to gunfire. Investigators recovered “multiple firearms” at the scene, according to a police news release.

Investigators do not believe there are any other suspects wanted in connection with the shooting. The police department said that the shooting was an isolated incident.

Salcedo and Trull were detained during the initial investigation and later arrested on suspicion of murder. They remained in custody at the Sacramento County Jail on Monday afternoon. They were both being held without bail.

Superior Court records show that Salcedo in August 2018 in Sacramento County pleaded no contest to two felony counts of participating in unlawful gun sales without a gun dealer’s license. Several other illegal gun sale charges were dismissed. A few other misdemeanor counts of possessing stolen property and marijuana possession charges also were dropped in that criminal case.

Trull was wanted on a $15,000 warrant for failing to appear in Yolo Superior Court to face gun possession charges last year. On June 22, 2020, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against Trull.

Trull was charged in Yolo County with felony charges of possessing a loaded gun and possessing a concealed gun in connection with an April 30, 2020, incident, according to court records. He also faced a misdemeanor charge of possessing a loaded gun stemming from that same incident.

He was released on a signed promise to appear for arraignment on Oct. 1. Court records show Trull failed to appear in court for his arraignment, and the Superior Court Judge Tom Dyer issued the $15,000 bench warrant for Trull’s arrest.

About two months later, Trull failed to appear for an arraignment in Sacramento Superior Court to face two misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. The DUI charges against Trull in that Sacramento County case were filed Oct. 28.