‘Mighty Ducks’ actor Shaun Weiss graduates from Yuba drug court program, gets case dropped

Former child actor Shaun Weiss is shown with Yuba County Superior Court Judge Debra Givens. He recently completed a county drug court program. Yuba County District Attorney

Actor and former child star Shaun Weiss has successfully completed his Yuba County drug court program and now has had his criminal case dismissed.

Weiss, who played goalie Greg Goldberg in “The ‘Mighty Ducks’ movie franchise, was arrested in late January 2020 in Marysville for burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine. That case now has been dismissed following his completion of the drug court program.

The 2020 arrest was not his first run-in with law enforcement. Weiss, 42, was arrested in 2018 on suspicion of public intoxication and twice in 2017 for suspicion of theft of merchandise and possession of meth.

“Shaun demonstrated perseverance during his recovery complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. He had to move treatment and transitional living programs on several occasions. He underwent dental reconstructive surgery, and had a close family member suffer a serious accident during his treatment,” the Yuba County District Attorney Office said. “Shaun regained employment and has been traveling across the country making guest appearances and signing autographs.”