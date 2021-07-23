Traffic delays likely as north I-5 lanes in Sacramento close for construction. Here’s where

Commuters can expect to see traffic delays over the next few days in south Sacramento as a stretch of Interstate 5 will be closed for construction.

Two northbound I-5 lanes will close from south of Florin Road to Gloria Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Caltrans said in a news release.

The construction work is part of the FixSac5 project, which is looking to expand I-5 from south of Elk Grove Boulevard up to the Highway 50 interchange. Caltrans said the $370 million project is expected to be completed by December 2022.

The agency is advising nearby residents to expect loud construction-type noise and commercial truck backup beeping noises.

The Florin on- and offramps to northbound I-5 will close along with the Pocket on-ramp to the northbound section of the freeway.

The construction on the freeway is one of several highway and roadway projects in the Sacramento region. Officials say it’s one of the busiest summers in years for major roadwork.

Possible detours

To head onto northbound I-5 from Florin Road, Caltrans says to get on the freeway and drive south to the Pocket/Meadowview Road exit. From there, drivers can turn around back onto the northbound lanes of the freeway.

If motorists are trying to exit onto Florin Road from northbound I-5, they can instead exit off Seamas Avenue/Fruitridge Road. After exiting, drivers should stay left and take the southbound I-5 onramp to Florin Road.

For drivers trying to get on the freeway from Pocket, they can instead take southbound I-5 to the Cosumnes Boulevard off-ramp to get back to northbound I-5.

With the closures over the next few days, motorists should plan for additional travel time and use Highway 99 as an alternate route.