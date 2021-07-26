Plane crashes near Northern California golf course and sparks small Sierra wildfire

A plane crashed Monday afternoon near a golf course in Truckee, causing a small fire in the area, authorities said.

The Truckee Fire Department said in a social media post that fire crews are responding to a plane crash and small wildfire near Ponderosa Golf Course. Officials added that the blaze has been contained with no threat to Truckee.

According to California Highway Patrol dispatch information, the crash occurred a little after 1:15 p.m. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Reynold Way is closed due to the incident.

No other information is available at this time.