Driver takes wrong turn on highway, gets trapped at construction site ... for four hours

A driver attempting to exit Interstate 5 was trapped this weekend in a construction area for four hours until they were rescued by authorities.

Initially, the driver of the Silver Subaru thought Saturday that she was steering onto an off-ramp but instead drove into the construction zone on northbound I-5 at the Sutterville exit.

Amid the confusion, the car became pinned between a concrete barrier and a sound wall with the driver locked inside, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unknown what time she became stuck or when the car was freed.

CalTrans shut down two lanes of the interstate over the weekend as part of an effort to enhance the highway system, forcing drivers to take detours on their regular commutes.

Eventually, it was CalTrans workers and Freeway Service Patrol officials that arrived at the scene with a tow truck to get the driver and the car out.

There were no injuries reported nor a damage assessment on the car.