Video shows Northern California jet wreckage, woods in flames moments after fatal crash

A video taken Monday moments after a small jet crashed in Truckee, killing all on board, shows the fiery wreckage in the woods next to a golf course where players watched in astonishment.

At least three people were killed after the twin-engine plane crashed and burst into flames next to Ponderosa Golf Course in the town near Lake Tahoe, California. The crash caused a quarter-acre wildfire.

The crash occurred a little after 1:15 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol dispatch information. Police said the twin turbo Challenger 605 aircraft was attempting to land at Truckee Airport when it crashed into the adjacent woodlands.

“No structures or persons on the ground were impacted or harmed in the crash,” the Truckee Police Department said. “The number of passengers and crew on board is undetermined at this time.”

Video from Matt Mehan shows the crash site engulfed in flames.

Storyful contributed to this article.