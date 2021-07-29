Deputies search for 18-year-old who tried to rescue a child from the Sacramento River

Deputies continued to search Thursday for a teenager who disappeared a day earlier after reportedly attempting to rescue a child from the Sacramento River.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday reporting a man who went missing in the river near Knights Landing in Sutter County. The caller told deputies that the man was swimming in the river near 3rd Beach in an attempt to help a young swimmer in distress.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the missing man as 18-year-old Ahmir Watson in a social media post Thursday.

A Yolo County Sheriff’s Office search boat floats in the Sacramento River. Deputies are searching for 18-year-old Ahmir Watson, who disappeared in the river on July 28, 2021 while attempting to help a child in distress, Yolo County Sheriff's Office

Yolo County deputies are aiding the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office in the search. They searched via boat and aircraft until 10 p.m. Wednesday and resumed their efforts Thursday.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said Watson is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and no shirt.

Deputies ask that any information regarding Watson’s whereabouts be reported to Yolo Sheriff’s dispatch at (530) 666-8282 or the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was provided on the child Watson was said to have attempted to aid.