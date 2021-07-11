Woman drowns while fishing in San Joaquin River after boat capsizes

A 60-year-old woman drowned early Sunday after her boat overturned in the San Joaquin River, according to Joe Silva, the public information officer for the Stockton Police Department.

Stockton Police received a call just before 5:30 a.m. regarding a woman believed to be a drowning victim.

The woman had been fishing with a 59-year-old man along the river off the 3000 block of Monte Diablo Avenue near Louis Park in Stockton, Silva said.

The woman remained underwater for several minutes before the man found her and pulled her to shore, Silva said.

Medical personnel and officers attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case was turned over to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Their boating units were investigating what caused the boat to capsize, according to Sandra Mendez, the public information officer for the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

No further details have been released.