Teenage girl identified as victim of Florin Road fatal hit-and-run in south Sacramento

A teenage girl was identified as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run Thursday in south Sacramento.

Isis Jones, 16, was walking southbound in traffic across Florin Road at Fawn Way around 10:22 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento unit.

After crossing the westbound traffic, Jones started to walk through the eastbound lanes when she was hit, officers said.

One car stopped in the first lane to let Jones cross. Another car traveling about 40 miles per hour in the second lane of Florin Road struck Jones, CHP said.

The driver fled the scene heading east of Stockton Boulevard on Florin Road, authorities said.

CHP units responded to the scene after the driver fled. The suspect’s car is believed to be a 2002-2004 gray Mercedes C Class.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department personnel took Jones to a nearby hospital, where she died, CHP said.

The CHP asks for help finding the suspect and vehicle. Anyone with information can contact the South Sacramento CHP at 916-897-5600 and ask for Officer Trush, or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).