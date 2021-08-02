Sheriff likely saved motorcyclist’s life by using tourniquet, Amador County deputies say

A deputy from Amador County likely saved a motorcyclist’s life with a tourniquet Sunday, the county sheriff’s office said Monday.

Amador County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday about a downed rider with a leg injury and heavy bleeding in the Martell area, according to the Facebook post from the Sheriff’s office.

One of the deputies arrived on scene and determined the rider was heavily bleeding from the leg wound. The deputy suspected the rider had a severed artery so they quickly applied a tourniquet to the rider’s leg which slowed down the bleeding.

Paramedics arrived and said the deputy’s actions may have saved the man’s life, according to the post.