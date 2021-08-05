1 hurt, extricated in Rancho Cordova crash. Sheriff’s vehicle hit in ‘secondary’ crash

A person was extricated from a vehicle and taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Rancho Cordova on Thursday, August 5, 2021. A Sacramento Sheriff’s vehicle was involved in a secondary crash, but no deputies were hurt.

One of the vehicles was a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office patrol cruiser, but no law enforcement officers were injured, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

The crash happened at Mather Field Road and Rockingham Drive, near Highway 50, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said in social media posts shortly before 2 p.m.

“A patient was extricated and transported, no officers were injured,” Metro Fire tweeted.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said the collision “was primarily between the two civilian vehicles,” one of which “then secondarily hit” the patrol vehicle. A photo from the scene posted by Metro Fire showed the two civilian vehicles were pickup trucks.

Grassmann said he did not know the extent of the injury to the extricated patient. The deputy in the patrol vehicle was not injured, Grassmann confirmed.

The intersection reopened to traffic before 2:30 p.m., the Rancho Cordova Police Department said in a tweet.