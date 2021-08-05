California Highway Patrol looks for suspect who killed Caltrans worker on Highway 99

The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver involved in the hit-and-run that killed a Caltrans worker.

The accident occurred on July 26 on northbound Highway 99 near the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit in Sacramento at around 8:51 p.m.

A pickup truck driver swerved onto the right shoulder and collided with the worker. The driver did not stop at the scene, according to the news release from Caltrans.

Investigators say the truck is likely a a 2004-2008 Ford F-150 Lariat or King Ranch. There is likely a missing passenger side mirror as the mirror was found at the scene and some damage to the passenger side door. The color of the vehicle is unknown.