Bear cub that escaped from wildlife center found but not yet caught in South Lake Tahoe

Tamarack, the bear cub who was injured in the Tamarack Fire but escaped while recovering at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, was located in a tree in the South Lake Tahoe area, according to officials from the center. “Clearly it illustrates that he is able to climb trees, which is his natural safety mechanism.” Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care

Hikers in South Lake Tahoe found the 6-month-old black bear cub who escaped his enclosure and tunneled under an electric fence two days earlier, wildlife rescue staff said Thursday.

The 25-pound bear, named Tamarack, was found clinging to a tree in a photo taken by hikers, according to a post from Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Inc. The organization confirmed it is the bear cub that went missing.

Officials said Tamarack remains in South Lake Tahoe. His location is not being disclosed as staff say additional human traffic may cause him to hide or flee the area.

LTWC said people should not approach Tamarack if they spot him but keep visual contact and call the organization at 530-577-2273. Staff said Tamarack is still too small to survive long-term in the wild.

The bear cub was originally found by wildlife rescue staff July 25 in a home in Markleeville. He suffered burns on each foot from the Tamarack Fire and was receiving medical treatment.

