South Lake Tahoe residents asked to look for bear cub that escaped from wildlife center

South Lake Tahoe wildlife officials asked residents Tuesday to help them find a 6-month-old black bear cub who was being treated for burn injuries from the Tamarack Fire.

The 25-pound bear cub, named “Tamarack,” escaped his enclosure and tunneled under an electric fence, Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Inc. said in a Facebook post. The nonprofit, which rescues, rehabilitates and releases injured wildlife, asked anyone in the South Shore Lake Tahoe area — specifically in the areas of Black Bart, Heavenly Valley and Sierra Tract — to be on the lookout.

Officials said Tamarack may have bandages on his front paws. The organization set up a hotline for residents to give location tips at (530) 577-2273. Locals were asked to slow down when driving and to make sure their dogs are not alone as the cub may be active in the evening and nighttime hours.

According to the post, Tamarack is likely to be in a tree or hiding in a small space. LTWC said people should not to approach him if you spot him but keep visual contact and call the organization at (530) 577-2273.

According to LTWC, Tamarack was originally found July 25 in a home in Markleeville with burns on each foot. He was receiving medical treatment from the staff at LTWC.

