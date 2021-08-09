Woman who drowned at Folsom Lake was a Sacramento City College professor, officials say

A woman who drowned at Beal’s Point on Folsom Lake last week was identified by authorities Monday.

The drowning victim was 49-year-old Tanya Rodriguez, a professor at Sacramento City College. Rodriguez taught philosophy at the college since 2015.

“She was a bright presence on our campus and we will all feel the loss of such a vibrant soul,” Sacramento City College wrote in a social media post Monday.

Rodriguez drowned while visiting the Beal’s Point area with her nephew on Aug. 1. Authorities responded to the area after bystanders located Rodriguez’s child nephew and brought him to park rangers, where he reported that his aunt was missing. Authorities eventually located her body in about 20 feet of water.

Rodriguez was not wearing a life jacket. Family members told CBS 13 that Rodriguez was a strong swimmer, and they do not know how she could have drowned.