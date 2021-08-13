Thousands of SMUD customers without power in south Sacramento, cause not yet clear

Over 13,500 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers lost power just before 1 p.m. Friday, primarily in the south Sacramento area.

SMUD reported the outage at 12:59 p.m. Friday and the utility’s outage website said power could return as early as 2 p.m. The website said 13,533 homes and businesses were affected, primarily in the area east of Sacramento Executive Airport.

SMUD did not immediately respond to calls about the outage. It’s website said nearly 1,000 customers had called to report the outage around 1:30 p.m.

On Thursday, a vehicle crash caused a large outage in the Elk Grove area, but no crashes have been reported in the south Sacramento area Friday afternoon.