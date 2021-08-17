Folsom residents to cut water use by 20% amid worsening drought, officials say

A concrete bench designed to offer views of Folsom Lake faces dry earth at Beal’s Point. The reservoir’s water storage hit a five-year low on Saturday, July 10, 2021. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Folsom joined a growing number of California cities now requiring greater reductions in water usage Monday as drought conditions continue to worsen.

The declaration made by City Manager Elaine Andersen builds on an existing mandate and now asks residents to conserve water by 20%. The new restrictions take effect Aug. 30.

The low level of Folsom Lake and increasing drought conditions through the fall is the driving factor behind the city’s declaration, officials said.

“Lake storage levels are lower than historic drought conditions in 2014 and 2015, and this is currently the second driest year on record since 1977,” the city said in a news release. “The lake is now at 24% capacity, and the Bureau of Reclamation and Department of Water Resources project that by December 2021, the lake will reach 15% capacity.”

Since landscape watering accounts for 60% of all water usage, city officials are urging residents to only water landscaping two days a week. Those with an address that ends in an odd number can water lawns and landscaping on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Addresses ending in even numbers can water on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“No irrigation is permitted on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays,” the city said.

Residents must also refrain from using water to wash driveways and sidewalks. And restaurants may only provide water to patrons upon request.

In addition to residents’ efforts to cut back on water use, the city of Folsom is also reducing watering in public parks and property. Sports fields and high traffic areas will continue to be watered for the time being, but residents may notice patches of dry and distressed grass.

“Folsom water customers can track water use by reviewing Folsom utility bills or by downloading the City of Folsom’s water conservation app, Dropcountr,” city officials said.