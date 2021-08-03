Roseville announces 20% mandatory water cut amid worsening drought. What you need to know

Roseville residents will be required to reduce water use by 20% beginning Monday, Roseville officials announced Tuesday.

The reduction, which began as a voluntary measure months ago, is now mandatory for all residents and builds on the 10% cut that was announced in May. The new measure to conserve water “recognizes that the water supply outlook worsens at Folsom Lake and throughout California,” city officials said in a news release.

Officials said the city has an adequate water supply to meet the demands of residents, but continued drought conditions throughout the fall and winter will further stress water delivery from Folsom Lake and the American River.

“The drought situation is becoming more urgent. In these hot summer months, now is time for everyone to work together to conserve water for our community and our region,” Sean Bigley, assistant director of water, said in a news release. “We’re here to help residents reduce water use by 20% through information about watering days, water-smart practices, and available rebates. We will even make free house calls.”

Landscape watering accounts for 60% of water usage in the summer months, city officials said. To reduce this, Roseville is introducing landscape watering restrictions, which include only watering residential lawns on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Businesses may water their landscape on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

And beginning September 1, watering days will be reduced to two days per week.

Also, residents may only wash cars if the hose has a shut-off nozzle.

“Commercial car washes that use low-volume and recirculating water systems are permitted to operate,” the city said.

Enforcement of these restrictions will begin on Sunday, August 15.

“We know that Roseville residents will step up to reduce their water use, as they have done in previous droughts,” Bigley added in a statement. “Reducing water by 20% is the prudent next step to ensure our community and economy can continue to thrive in these conditions. With our water infrastructure investments and water supply agreements, we have ensured that the water we save now will be available to us next year, when water supply conditions could become even tighter.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER