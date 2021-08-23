Galt officers remain hospitalized as coroner identifies 25-year-old victim in crash

Coroner’s officials have identified the man killed in a Sunday morning crash on Highway 99 that also seriously injured two Galt police officers.

The deceased victim was 25-year-old Manjot Singh Thind of Manteca, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The Galt Police Department said in a Sunday evening update that one of the hospitalized officers remained in “critical” condition; the other was “stablized.”

Thind and the two officers, who have not been identified, were involved in a head-on collision around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near Dillard Road.

The California Highway Patrol in a news release said a Dodge Ram pickup truck heading southbound on Highway 99 hit the center median, broke through a barrier and veered into northbound traffic, where it struck a Galt Police Department patrol vehicle occupied by two officers.

The police vehicle was traveling about 70 mph, and the Dodge was driving at an unknown speed. The CHP said it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Thind, the pickup driver, was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel. Two passengers in the Dodge, both 26-year-old men, were hospitalized with injuries described by the CHP as moderate.

The Galt officers, en route to the Caldor Fire, had to be extricated from the patrol vehicle.

CORRECTION: The deceased victim was misidentified in a previous version of this story. Corrected Aug 23, 2021