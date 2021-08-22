Driver dies, Galt police officers among injured in head-on crash that closes Highway 99

A pickup driver was killed and four other people were hurt — including two Galt police officers who had to be extricated from their patrol car — in a head-on collision Sunday morning on Highway 99 south of Sacramento.

The crash occurred about 4:30 a.m north of Dillard Road, the South Sacramento unit of the California Highway Patrol said in a social media post Sunday.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99 were closed, according to the CHP, as a multidisciplinary accident investigation team continued its work.

A Dodge Ram pickup was driving south when it hit the median, according to the CHP, broke through a concrete barrier and veered into a northbound lane where it struck a Galt Police Department patrol vehicle with two officers inside.

Witnesses say the patrol car was traveling about 70 mph. It was unclear how fast the truck was traveling.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene by Cosumnes Fire Department personnel, while two passengers — both 26-year-old men — were taken to local hospitals to be treated for moderate injuries.

The Galt officers suffered major injuries and were taken to UC Davis Medical Center.

The identity of the person killed will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after the family is notified.