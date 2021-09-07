Tuesday air forecast: Caldor Fire may have calmed, but AQI readings remain elevated

Smoke shrouds parts of Lake Tahoe visible from Ski Run Marina in downtown South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Smoke from the Caldor Fire is still being carried by wind across the Sacramento region. AP

Labor Day weekend saw progress fighting the Caldor Fire, but winds in the morning Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to transport smoke into the region.

Both afternoons will see a different wind pattern contributing to dispersion, according to forecasts, but air quality index readings will remain elevated through the middle of the week. Here’s a look at where air quality stands now and how it’s expected to change across the region.

Sacramento County

Sacramento begins Tuesday in the high-moderate range, with some readings in areas such as Folsom showing unhealthy for sensitive groups readings, according to AirNow. Forecasts suggest the county will stay between high-moderate and low-unhealthy for sensitive group levels.

El Dorado County

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Placerville and South Lake Tahoe are showing air quality readings in the unhealthy to very unhealthy ranges. Some monitors around Tahoe show levels above 200. Tahoma to the north is in the moderate range. Wednesday readings are expected to look similar.

Placer County

In Placer, Lincoln and Auburn are starting Tuesday in the good range. Roseville is in the moderate range above 60. But forecasts indicate overall air quality readings in the county will reach unhealthy for sensitive groups levels Tuesday and Wednesday.