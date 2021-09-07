Foo Fighters returning to Golden 1 Center in Sacramento — here’s when buy tickets

Frontman Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters return to Sacramento at Golden 1 Center on Dec. 7, 2021. Associated Press

The Foo Fighters will be stopping in Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center for a performance just before the holidays.

The rock band, which released two albums during the COVID-19 pandemic including an LP of Bee Gees hits, is also set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. Dave Grohl was inducted back in 2014 with Nirvana.

It’s the first visit for the band since their “Concrete and Gold” tour December 2017 when they played Golden 1 with the Struts.

The band will be playing Dec. 7, their Twitter page announced Tuesday. The band also announced additional West Coast performances, including two shows in Las Vegas and stop in Fresno.

Concert attendees will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the performance.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster and the Golden 1 box office. Citi cardholders and members of the Foo Fighters’ fan club have access to presale tickets as of noon Tuesday.