Encounter someone in a mental health crisis? Here are non-police numbers to call in Sacramento

There are many resources available in Sacramento for people to call to help individuals having a mental health crisis.

As many as 30% of people experiencing homelessness nationwide have serious mental illnesses, the Treatment Advocacy Center estimated in 2016, according to a UCLA Law Review study.

That means that on any given day, there are likely more than 1,600 homeless people struggling with a serious mental illness in Sacramento.

There are several resources in Sacramento for people to call if they encounter a person having a mental health crisis but don’t want to call the police.

City’s Department of Community Response

In the wake of the George Floyd police killing in Minneapolis, the city created the Department of Community Response to respond to certain noncriminal 911 calls, shifting them away from police. The department, which was proposed by Mayor Darrell Steinberg, started responding to the scenes of noncriminal calls involving homeless individuals about 45 days ago, said Bridgette Dean, department director.

The team currently consists of five city employees and about 10 people from nonprofit Hope Cooperative, Dean said. None of them are law enforcement personnel. They work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They respond to calls as quickly as possible, but it’s not always immediate. When the city hires more staff for the department, they will be able to expand the hours and respond more quickly, Dean said.

When a call comes in that involves a homeless individual in a mental health crisis, the team does a quick assessment of the situation and begins de-escalation using trauma-informed response, Dean said.

“Our goal is to determine what is needed and working with the individual to find the best resources and support for them,” Dean said in an email. “Our goal is to meet people where they are at.”

Facilities for drug addiction or mental health needs are often full, but if there is space and the person wants to go, the team can transport them, Dean said. They can also transport them if they want to go to other facilities where services are offered.

If the person is creating a danger to themselves or others, the team is currently unable to write 72-hour 5150 holds. If that is needed, the team must call police or the county’s mental health staff, Dean said.

The team does not handle calls involving crimes, including domestic violence, Dean said.

People can request Department of Community Response service by calling 311 or by visiting the 311 website.

Mental Health First

Last year, the Anti-Police Terror Project launched a team of volunteers called Mental Health First Sacramento. The mobile peer support team responds to mental health crises, including psychiatric emergencies, substance use support and domestic violence situations that require victim extraction. The team has grown to more than 100 trained volunteers and is planning to expand.

One of the regular calls the team receives are from bystanders who encounter homeless individuals in an apparent mental health crisis, who confront them speaking in a nonsensical way, or are yelling in the street, said Niki Jones, co-creator and peer crisis counselor.

A volunteer coaches the caller how to handle the situation. Often, the first steps are simply to offer the person water and ask how they are doing, Jones said.

“It’s about holding space for someone to share or talk about even if it sounds like kind of nonsense,” Jones said. “So many folks are just not listened to, they’re walked by, overlooked and shown disdain on the streets because of their class status and so being kind is a huge mitigating factor.”

The people can then use those skills if they encounter people in mental health crises in the future.

“It’s about building this skill base in our community to take care of one another,” Jones said.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team is mostly only available for phone calls, but will go out to the scene if the person needs a transport to the hospital or county’s mental health urgent care facility, if it’s a suicide situation, if police are already on scene, or if going is the only way for the person to avoid police contact, Jones said.

The team plans to resume going out to more calls in the fall, Jones said.

The team is available Friday through Sunday from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. People can call or text 916-670-4062 or send a message to @MHFirstSac on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

MH First is holding a training for volunteers on Sept. 18.

Services for youth

The Sacramento Children’s Home runs a 24/7 crisis hotline called The Source. The Source serves young people up to age 26 and their caregivers. Priority is given to current and former foster youth and their caregivers. Call or text 916-787-7678

Sacramento County’s Division of Behavioral Health Services has a program called Youth Health Network. It provides support to youth ages 16 to 25. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call or text 916-860-9819.

County’s Community Support Team

Sacramento County’s Division of Behavioral Services runs a Community Support Team. The team consists of peer support specialists with lived experience. They respond to calls by providing field-based assessments, helping people access services, and helping them reduce risks and stressors. The team works from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 916-874-6015.