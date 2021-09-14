A ‘turning point’ for Sacramento? This large homeless shelter is opening next week

Christie Holderegger, spokeswoman for the operator of the X Street homeless shelter, stands outside the new facility on Tuesday. She said people will be accepted as they are, with their pets, partners and possessions. The center will open Sept. 20. rbyer@sacbee.com

Cecil and Michael Belton, who are brothers, have been sleeping in tents at an encampment under the W-X freeway in Sacramento for months, at times in sweltering 100-degree heat.

Next week, they’ll get indoors.

The brothers secured spots Tuesday in the city’s new 100-bed homeless shelter at X Street and Alhambra Boulevard, near the Oak Park neighborhood.

“It’s a grace from God, it’s a helping hand,” said Cecil Belton, 56, who’s been trying to get into a shelter for over a year. “It’s a chance to advance, a chance to get my life together, and transition back to society.”

Others were more hesitant. Wardell Laron Gary, 42, said he wants to get into housing, but is unsure about shelters. He plans to go check out the shelter next week and then make a decision on whether to go inside.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I’ll see what it’s like,” said Gary, who’s been sleeping outdoors for three months. “I like my freedom. I don’t like being around a lot of people.”

The shelter is set up almost identically to the city’s womens’ shelter in Meadowview. It is comprised of two semi-permanent tent-like structures, one of which will hold a dining room and community room, the other for beds. There are bathroom and shower trailers, as well as kennels for dogs. Guests will be able to bring their dogs, in addition to their possessions and partners.

Guests will receive help finding affordable housing, medical and mental health services, financial counseling and life skills classes. Art classes and yoga classes will also be provided, said Christie Holderegger, spokeswoman for Volunteers of America, the shelter’s operator.

The American Legion High School culinary academy, along with local restaurants, will provide meals, said City Councilman Jay Schenirer.

The City Council approved the shelter, on Caltrans land, in August 2019. Then in May 2020, the Trump administration yanked approval for the shelter, as well as shelters on Caltrans land across California. In November, the approval was restored.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“It endured challenges we never thought would happen,” said Schenirer, who represents the area and spearheaded the project. “It endured the Trump administration saying you can’t build on that property.”

People who live on the streets close to the shelter will be given priority for space, as well as people who can be helped most quickly, Schenirer said. There are five encampments within two blocks of the shelter, Schenirer said.

The shelter will be referral only, with walk ups not allowed.

Last week, the city’s Department of Community Response talked to 44 homeless people near the shelter, and 31 of them wanted to go inside, said Gregg Fishman, a city spokesman.

“Our goal will hopefully be to bring in full encampments,” Schenirer said. “I believe this is a turning point both for the city ... but as importantly, for this neighborhood.”